WASHINGTON — Parking at meters in Penn Quarter and Chinatown neighborhoods may mean paying up to $7 an hour.

The District Department of Transportation is implementing a demand-based pricing parking meter rate schedule on Monday.

Parking meter rates will cost between $1-7 per hour and will adjust up or down based on the time of day and day of the week.

Ninety-three blocks of on-street parking are included in the rate change. The spots are located in the area bounded by H Street NW, 3rd Street NW, E Street NW and 11th Street NW.

The new rate schedule is similar to the peak/off-peak pricing of the Metro system. Rates will increase during peak periods when parking demand is high and decrease during off-peak periods when the demand is low.

On weekdays, there are three periods when the rates will change:

Weekday AM period: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Weekday mid-day period: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Weekday PM period: 4 p.m - 10 p.m.

Meter rates on Saturdays will stay the same all day.

The DDOT plans to adjust the meter rates every three months and will post the rates on the DDOT website prior to when the changes take effect.

The rate change is part of a pilot project to improve parking availability and to ensure that more on-street parking spaces are available, said the DDOT.

The DDOT plans to evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot project, collect public feedback and may apply the rates to other locations in the District.

For more information on the new parking rates call 202-671-2700.

DDOT