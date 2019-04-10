WASHINGTON — The face of homelessness in D.C. is changing. According to the United Way, more than 80 percent of homeless adults go to work every day.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Many of our neighbors are working paycheck to paycheck. While there are a lot of resources in D.C. to help people get back on their feet, navigating the system can be difficult.

The United Way offers a one-stop resource center where the homeless can find the services they need. The 5th annual Project Homeless Connect was held at the D.C. Armory on Friday. WUSA9 partnered with United Way to help serve nearly 600 homeless men, women and children Thursday.

Spring Woodall and her two-year-old son Asa attended for the first time. They recently became homeless after she lost her job and could not crash with family any longer. “How did I find myself to be homeless? I'm supporting my son with one income so it's hard to double up once you get behind,” explained Woodall.

So, a friend told her about Project Homeless Connect where all the city services you need are under one roof including vital records as well as health and hygiene services such as podiatrists, dentists and hairstylists. It can be overwhelming, but volunteers help walk participants through each station.

In Spring's case, the volunteer helps keep a toddler calm and still for his second-ever haircut by singing “Old McDonald had a farm.”

“This is only temporary but nothing's guaranteed,” said Spring, “so I'm glad for these programs to help us transition back to independence.”

“There's a dignity in asking for help and we want folks to feel like these services are meant for them and they deserve it,” said United Way President and CEO Rosie Allen-Herring.

As for Spring, she’s hopeful; after hitting the pavement and revamping her resume she finally landed a job interview. She said Project Homeless Connect came just in time; she was able to get all the services she needed plus a new outfit to ensure Monday’s interview is the first step to getting her family back on track.



United Way handed out metro cards and offered free shuttles to the day-long event.

