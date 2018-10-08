WASHINGTON -- In an effort to fight back against the alt-right "Unite the Right 2" rally set for Sunday at Lafayette Plaza, leaders all over Metro D.C. are putting together counter-protests.

Here's a list of events with times, dates and locations. We'll continue to add to this list as we learn about more events:

Teach-In and Interfaith Vigil: 3-6 p.m., Friday, August 10, 3935 Macomb St NW. Shabbat service will follow.

A Mindful Response: 7 p.m. Friday, August 10, Western Presbyterian Church 2401 Virginia Ave NW.

United to Love: 2 p.m., Sunday, August 12 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Leaders from New Baptists Covenant will share communion, sing songs and host a prayer walk around Dr. King's memorial.

Rally Against Hate: 12p-3 p.m., Sunday, August 12 at Freedom Plaza.

Still Here, Still Strong Rally: 12p-3 p.m., Sunday, August 12, also at Freedom Plaza.

Black Lives Matter's Rise Up Fight Back rally: 12p, Sunday, August 12, 905 16th Street NW.

United to Love Rally: 11a-3 p.m., Sunday, August 12, at the National Mall between 3rd and 4th NW.

If you can't physically make any of the events or are too worried about safety to head out in person, George Washington University students Kendall Keelen and Allison Herrity have you covered.

"It was really important to me that there are ways that people who have disabilities, chronic health issues. or other reasons they can't protest physically have an opportunity to do something," said Herrity, a rising Junior at GWU.

Herrity and Keelen are the brains behind the fundraiser "Stomp out Hate." For every step protestors take, donors can send a few cents to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"Last night we were at $500 when we went to bed," Herrity said. "We had set out goal at $5,000. It would be great it we achieve that. It would be even better if we exceed that."

Herriy and Keelen mapped out the protest path and say it equals about to about 1,500 steps.

The fundraiser launched on Tuesday. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, they had raised $3,788 from more than 50 donors.

