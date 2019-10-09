WASHINGTON — Less than a week after the most catastrophic hurricane in the Bahamas’ history, UNICEF touched down in the capital of the island nation Saturday, delivering enough supplies to help an estimated 10,000 children and families.

Personnel with the humanitarian organization’s Washington office played a role in facilitating the effort – coordinating funding with American donors for a mission requiring an initial $4 million.

The DC office also maintains close contact with Congress, and will likely work on emergency humanitarian appropriations for the region in the near future.

“The biggest needs right now are in water, sanitation and food for people, most of them children,” said Wendy Rhein, managing director for UNICEF USA’s Washington region.

“None of the water is safe or potable. You can't cook with it, you can't clean with it, you can't help people who need to be bathed for hospital situations.”

The weekend delivery included 400,000 water purification tablets, water tanks for at least 2,000 people and emergency food supplies.

The materials primarily benefit children and their guardians – among the most vulnerable survivors in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. To contribute to the relief effort, click here.

