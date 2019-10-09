WASHINGTON — Less than a week after the most catastrophic hurricane in the Bahamas’ history, UNICEF touched down in the capital of the island nation Saturday, delivering enough supplies to help an estimated 10,000 children and families.

Personnel with the humanitarian organization’s Washington office played a role in facilitating the effort – coordinating funding with American donors for a mission requiring an initial $4 million.

The DC office also maintains close contact with Congress, and will likely work on emergency humanitarian appropriations for the region in the near future.

“The biggest needs right now are in water, sanitation and food for people, most of them children,” said Wendy Rhein, managing director for UNICEF USA’s Washington region.

“None of the water is safe or potable. You can't cook with it, you can't clean with it, you can't help people who need to be bathed for hospital situations.”

The weekend delivery included 400,000 water purification tablets, water tanks for at least 2,000 people and emergency food supplies.

The materials primarily benefit children and their guardians – among the most vulnerable survivors in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. To contribute to the relief effort, click here.

On 8 September 2019 in Bahamas, Joochim Maseline holds Stacy, her 2 year old daughter, at St. Francis Church in Marsh Harbour in Abaco Island where they are sheltering. The church is unlivable and she is being encouraged to leave but she has no place else to go, as her house was completely destroyed by the storm. She is a single mother with two other older children in Haiti.On 1 September 2019, Category-5 Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in the Bahamas, leaving behind a path of destruction unprecedented in this Caribbean country. As of 5 September, the death toll had reached 30 but the number of casualties could be significantly higher as search and rescue operations continue. Given the extremely challenging logistics, Rapid Needs Assessment Teams have only been able to conduct aerial reconnaissance, but ground assessments are still pending to grasp the extent of the disaster and the situation of the population. UNICEF was able to reach Abaco island on 6 September to witness the extent of the destruction. Authorities estimate that at least 68,000 people have been exposed to the disaster in Grand Bahama and Abaco, among them around 18,000 are children and adolescents. Considering the extensive damages and access constraints, safe water, food, health care, non-formal education activities and psychosocial support for children and adolescents are the envisaged priority needs. On 7 September 2019, the joint UN rapid assessment mission took place in the most hurricane-hit affected area of Abaco, Marsh Harbour, to assess the access to critical services like health, education and shelter facilities. Aerial reconnaissance and preliminary assessments indicate flooding may have compromised water and sanitation systems in Abaco and areas of Grand Bahama. The lack of safe water and adequate sanitation puts children and families at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.
On Sept. 8, 2019 in Bahamas, Joochim Maseline holds Stacy, her 2 year old daughter, at St. Francis Church in Marsh Harbour in Abaco Island.
© UNICEF/UN0342303/Noorani

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 44 in Bahamas

RELATED: Report: 220 dogs, 50 cats in Bahamas animal shelter killed in Dorian flood

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.