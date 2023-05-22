U-Haul crashes into Lafayette Square near White House

One bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul tried to crash into the White House, though law enforcement hasn't confirmed the crash was intentional.

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a U-Haul crashed into Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Few details are known, but WUSA9 has a crew at the scene.

One bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul tried to crash into the White House, though law enforcement hasn't confirmed that.

"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness said.

The Secret Service released the following statement:

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no inuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

