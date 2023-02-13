Local Turkish student groups sending supplies to Turkey, Syria

George Washington University and Georgetown University groups packed up donations on Friday to send overseas.

WASHINGTON — It's been one week since major earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria. Turkish student groups in D.C. have been collecting supplies to send overseas to help.

Students like Berk Gorgen watched in horror as news of the quakes and devastation trickled into the U.S. last week.

He's the president of George Washington University's Turkish Student Association and has family back in Turkey -- parents, aunts, cousins.

He said thankfully most of them were not in the zone where the earthquakes hit, but a few of them had to evacuate their homes. Everyone is okay.

“I actually don't have any words to explain the sadness that we are going through, both as a country and as a Turkish Student Association at GW," Gorgen said. "Over here, we try to do our best to help at least in some way, even though we don't know if people are donating or not, but we are trying to raise the awareness and let people know about this situation."

Turkish student groups back here in D.C. have been working to help.

Throughout the last week, they collected donations to send overseas and packaged them up on Friday.

Georgetown University's Turkish Student Association did the same.

"One of the biggest issue right now is that due to the weather conditions in 10 cities that have been affected by the earthquake, there are thousands of people stuck outside in the cold and there are also thousands of people that are waiting for help under the rubble," the association said. "This is one of the most destructive earthquakes in the near history. As the Turkish community at Georgetown and McDonough we want to help as well. Being so far away from our families and watching the tragic situation of the country is very difficult and we are doing everything possible to help our country."

Their spokesperson said they raised more than $5,000 so far.

They said that beyond the frigid temperatures, Turkey and Syria don't have the infrastructure to quickly bounce back from this kind of destruction, so they'll need all the help they can get.

The Turkish Embassy shared an update Sunday, saying they have sent 270 tons of items to Turkey so far.

They will continue accepting donations throughout the week, but they said they are no longer taking clothing.

The press secretary said there is a high priority need for unopened first aid kits.

Here is a list of other items they need:

Disaster tents

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Floor mats for disaster tents

Bed chairs

Heaters (220v compatible or with converter)

Generators (with 220v outlet or with converter)

Portable restrooms and lavatories

Shipping containers

They said the hours of operation are not consistent but are usually from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gorgen shared the following helpful links if you're looking for reputable groups to donate money: