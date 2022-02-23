'I don't expect it to be up long' | Del. Norton guesses fencing around Capitol will return for trucker protests

The protests began with a dud on Wednesday when a planned convoy organized in Scranton failed to generate a large gathering and impact Capital Beltway traffic.

WASHINGTON — Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Washington, D.C.) met with United States Capitol Police on Wednesday to go over security preparations before truck convoy protests and said temporary fencing around the Capitol could return for the State of the Union Address next week.

The protests began with a dud on Wednesday when a planned convoy organized in Scranton, Pennsylvania failed to generate a large gathering and impact Capital Beltway traffic.

However, other similar events are planned over the coming days.

Kyle Sefcik is planning his own rally next week, called Freedom Convoy USA 2022.

According to Sefcik, the convoy of trucks and motorcycles will begin in Los Angeles this upcoming Friday before making its way through the Midwest and arriving in D.C. in time for President Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

"We want to be there for that and tell the president we’re here," Sefcik said during an interview with WUSA9 on Monday. "This doesn’t even need to happen. If the president said, 'Mandates are over and the state of emergency is over. Let’s get back to the world and let’s do our thing,' then we’re not even coming.”

To prepare for possible crowds and extra trucks, security measures have already been put in place.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a request for National Guard troops was approved, with the officers being used for traffic support.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP), as well as Maryland and Virginia highway patrols, all remain tight-lipped on security plans but said they were aware of the gatherings.

On Wednesday, Norton said there are no official plans yet to add temporary fencing around the Capitol, but said she believed barricades could be added before next Tuesday's speech by President Joe Biden.

"They (USCP) say that it could happen but they’re not saying it will definitely happen," she told WUSA 9. "My own guess is that there will be some fencing put up. It could outer perimeter, it could be inner perimeter, but I don’t expect it to be up for long.”

Norton added that special plans were being put in place to transport members of Congress to the Capitol for the State of the Union Address from areas like Union Station if truck convoys disrupt traffic in the district.

"The police are all taking it very seriously," she said. "They are telling us it will be business as usual at the Capitol.”

Norton also said law enforcement planned to keep Capitol Hill residents informed of traffic and safety updates by using a listserve.

The delegate complimented the preparedness of security and said the January 6th riots last year provided valuable lessons for keeping the area safe.