WASHINGTON -- On Sunday, Sen. John McCain will be laid to rest in at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis – and there’s a special reason why.

According to the late Senator’s official website, McCain will be laid to rest besides his close friend Admiral Charles “Chuck” Larson at Hospital Point, which overlooks the Severn River.

That spot at the U.S. Naval Academy is where the two friends first met.

McCain and Larson were classmates at the academy and the Naval Air Station Pensacola flight school, the website explains. Larson graduated top of the class in 1958 and 33 years later would hold the same post of McCain’s father -- commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Like McCain, Larson served the country in a variety of ways throughout his life, from working under several presidents to acting as superintendent of the Naval Academy.

Before dying of pneumonia in 2014 after battling leukemia, Larson reserved four plots of land for himself, McCain, and their wives in the cemetery, the website says.

The cemetery is the final resting place for other prominent figures, including Rear Admiral Wilson F. Flagg, Fleet Admiral Ernest J. King and Captain Edward L. Beach, Jr, among others.

McCain will be laid to rest in Annapolis following a week of memorials and ceremonies in both Washington and Phoenix.

