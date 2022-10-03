The one where the 'FRIENDS Experience' comes to DC

The Friends Experience will debut in D.C. at The One on Thursday, March 17.

WASHINGTON — Ever wonder what it was like living in the famously decked-out New York apartment that belonged to Rachel and Monica? Or what it was like sipping on some coffee with your besties at Central Perk? Well, the wait is over because the FRIENDS Experience is opening in D.C. on March 17!

The famous '90s sitcom became an instant classic and continues to have lingering impacts on pop culture. nearly 20 years after it went off air. Visitors can embrace their fandom of the TV show by experiencing the different rooms of the classic sets that were on the show, starting Thursday at The One(1025 F St. NW) through June 5.

The experience will feature several of the show’s iconic settings such as the Central Perk coffee shop, Rachel and Monica’s purple door, Chandler and Joey’s recliner, Ross’ pivoted sofa and more.

The nostalgic experience was created by Superfly X, Warner Bros Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

“Washington, D.C. FRIENDS fans and visitors will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X.

The D.C. location is one of many U.S. locations hosting the pop-up experience this year including Denver, Nashville, Toronto, San Francisco, Phoenix, according to the FREINDS Experience website.

Tickets are available for purchase and start at $35 plus taxes and fees.

Guests can explore the experience in a private group of up to six or 10 guests in the morning before general ticket holders arrive.