The Big Board reopening Friday after DC Health closed restaurant for not enforcing vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — The Big Board is reopening Friday evening, nearly two months after DC Health shut them down for not enforcing the District's vaccine mandate.

The Big Board took to Twitter to announce the reopening, thanking everyone who has supported them over the last few months and all the years.

"With eternal gratitude to the buckeye institute for representing us, we are happy to announce The Big Board is re-opening today at 5pm," the bar tweeted. "Everyone is welcome."

Big Board owner Eric Flannery was ordered to close after repeated warnings and fines by the D.C. government for not checking the vaccination cards of people who eat or drink inside, which was then required by D.C. law for patrons to enter.

On Friday, Jan. 14, an ABRA inspector issued a verbal warning to the establishment for failure to require face masks.

On Jan. 15, 18 and 20 inspectors returned, each time finding The Big Board was not requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, as was then required.

On Feb. 14, Big Board officially had its liquor license suspended for refusing to ask for proof of vaccination from its customers as well as not enforcing mask-wearing indoors for employees or customers.

