WASHINGTON — The snow is finally here and what better way to spend Sunday than with a massive snowball fight?

DC Snowball Fight Association's usual snowball fight locations were closed by the National Park Service, so Sunday's battle was held on the west side of the Washington Monument.

RELATED: Snow continues to fall, many areas already over 6 inches

RELATED: MAP: Report snowfall in your area

The battle kicked off at 1 p.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

All furloughed, residents, visitors and children were welcome to join in on the fun, the association wrote in a Facebook post.

For more information, click the Facebook link below.