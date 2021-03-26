Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate using month-long dinner series to help end anti-Asian racism

Organizers are partnering with 45 DC-area chefs to prepare 5-course to-go meals every Sunday in April.

WASHINGTON — A coalition of chefs in the District is stepping up to spread awareness and raise money to end anti-Asian racism.

Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate is launching a series of dining experiences throughout April.

The organizers want to get people talking about the violence against the Asian American community, and the money being raised is to help ensure that this moment creates a lasting impact.

“A lot of people are trying to fight for what’s right,” Chef Kevin Tien, a co-organizer with Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, said.

He is sick of seeing attacks on Asian people in America.

“I think it has kind of been a roller coaster of emotions.” Chef Tien said.

However, he is turning that sadness and anger into action with the month-long takeout dinner series to fight racism against Asian Americans.

“I always cook whenever I’m having times of self-doubt or trouble,” Chef Tien told WUSA9. “I find it as a way to do what I do best to help myself. I know this is a good way that I can help others as well.”

Tien is partnering with 45 DC-area chefs to prepare 5-course to-go meals every Sunday in April.

The goals are to raise awareness of anti-Asian racism and raise money to donate to Stop AAPI Hate and Rise Now

“This is a real problem that has been going on in America for a long time,” Chef Tien recalled.

Chef Tien is Vietnamese-American and said – culturally -- many elders within his community chose to ignore and stay silent on racism against them for years.

The xenophobia is now amplified, many believe, because of rhetoric used during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t do that anymore. For me – the more you speak out about it or the more you don’t do anything about it, the worst it’s going to get,” Chef Tien said.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration announced it is donating $10,000 to support this effort.

Others in the area can also back what the group is doing by ordering meals online from Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.