WASHINGTON — Firefighters at a Southeast, D.C. fire station delivered a baby at the firehouse on Monday.

Fire officials said the mother was at the Barracks Row fire station waiting for an EMS transfer, but the baby girl she was carrying had other plans.

The baby came before the EMS transfer made it to the station. Firefighters helped deliver the baby girl and officials said mother and baby are doing fine.

Both the mother and baby were taken to a local hospital.