WASHINGTON (WUSA9) — When winter weather hits, it’s imperative to prepare your home and family. Luckily, DC police outlines several winter weather tips on their website.

As DC law requires property owners to remove snow and ice in front of their homes within the first 8 hours of daylight following the storms, it’s important to keep these shoveling tips in mind:

Elderly residents can receive help via Serve DC, which provides shoveling volunteers.

Put out salt or use a deicer before the storm begins. Make sure your deicer is pet-friendly.

Listen to your body before and while shoveling. Familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

Snow should be pushed inside of lifted and you should push with your legs and not your back.

Going out? If you plan on leaving home on foot, remember:

Wear sunglasses to protect from the glare off the snow.

Wear colors that contrast with the snow, especially at night.

Wear water-resistant boots. If your winter boots get wet, stuff them with newspapers after you return home and put them in a warm place to dry.

Stay alert and keep an eye out for cars or snow plows that may not see you.

Preparing your home:

To prevent frozen pipes, turn off water that flows outside your home, and allow a drip of cold water to drip through indoor pipes that might freeze.

For frozen pipes: remove all insulation and wrap the pipes in rags. Pour hot water over pipes.

Examine your roof and gutters for weaknesses and cracks before the storm.

Always clear your roof or gutter with a spotter to prevent falling.

