WASHINGTON — A shuttle bus that helps homeless families get to school and work in D.C. will stick around a little longer, according to city officials.

A spokesperson in the deputy mayor's office told WUSA9 that Mayor Muriel Bowser plans to extend the shuttle program through the end of the school year.

The shuttle bus, which picks up homeless families from hotels and motels along New York Avenue in Northeast D.C., was described as an "essential and long-needed resource" for homeless people in a letter from Councilmember Mary Cheh on Monday.

Cheh's letter to Bowser regarding the future of the pilot shuttle program.

In the same letter, Cheh called on the mayor to reallocate $200,000 toward the shuttle's funding before money for the pilot program ran out on March 13.

DCist first reported that funding for the shuttle would run out soon.

City leaders like Cheh will likely be happy with this latest news out of the Wilson Building regarding the shuttle funding. However, the council member has said she would like to see permanent funding be set aside for the program in the future.

Her office estimates that full shuttle service would cost roughly $600,000 a year.

"Ensuring that our most vulnerable families can easily get to school and work dovetails with our broader efforts to reduce homelessness and housing insecurity," Cheh wrote.

