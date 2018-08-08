WASHINGTON -- A shooting victim is dead after being taken to the hospital by witnesses early Wednesday morning, Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of Livingston Rd. Police learned that the man who had been shot was taken to a nearby hospital by people who were at the scene.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects in connection with this shooting. One suspect is described as a black man with dreads and a white t-shirt. The second suspect is described as a black man wearing dark colored clothing. The suspects were last seen leaving the scene on foot.

