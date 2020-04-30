Secret Service make arrest in Cuban Embassy shooting

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police and Secret Service agents were called to the Cuban Embassy after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Secret Service officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 2600 block of 16th Street NW D.C., where the embassy is located, on reports of a shooting, the Secret Service confirmed.

Officers arrived to find a suspect with a assault-style rifle, D.C. police confirm.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested without incident, police said. Secret Service officials said the individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Authorities said the initial investigation shows suspect was shooting towards embassy, authorities said. The motives for the shooting were unclear.

Officers were at the scene and surrounded a red car there with crime scene tape. Secret Service agents had dogs look through the car. It's unclear how the vehicle was involved in the incident.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while authorities investigated. MPD reported just before 5:40 a.m. that the police activity in the 2600 block of 16th Street, NW, between Fuller and Euclid Streets has been cleared, and all travel lanes are now open to traffic.

Secret Service is in charge of investigation.

The Secret Service released a statement just after 7 a.m. on the incident that read in part:

"The incident did not impact Secret Service protective operations. As a matter of practice, the agency does not comment on on-going investigations. The Secret Service is working with appropriate partner law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident."