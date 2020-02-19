WASHINGTON — If you planned on popping into the Safeway on 4th St. in Southwest D.C. during your lunch break on Wednesday, you'd probably have some questions.

A crowd of about 100 people were circling the front of the store, beating drums, chanting in unison beside a three-headed inflatable dragon.

"We work, we sweat, we want more in our checks," the crowd chanted.

Grocery store workers from Safeway and Giant rallied outside a Navy Yard Safeway, demanding better wages, pensions and benefits.

"We want a fair contract," Michelle Lee, who said she's worked with Safeway for 32 years, said. "I have spent years not being able to spend time with my husband and my children; not being able to make baseball games, football games, basketball games; not being able to go to church when I needed to. All of us have made sacrifices for this company and this company better damn well give us a good contract."

If United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400, a union that represents Safeway employees in the DMV, doesn't reach an agreement with Safeway by March 5, they will vote on whether to strike.

The vote would effect 10,000 Safeway employees at 116 area stores, according to Michael Wilson, UFCW's chief of staff.

Safeway said in a statement that if workers decide to strike, stores will remain open.

"Safeway is committed to remaining at the bargaining table to work through our challenges and reach an agreement that rewards our employees," the company said in a statement. "In the event of a strike, our stores will continue operating and serving our customers."

During the rally, Mark Fedderici, president of UFCW Local 400, announced that after six days of negotiations with Giant they reached a tentative agreement around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On their website, Giant said the tentative deal will enhance wages and benefits like healthcare and retirement.

"Giant Food is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with UFCW Locals 400 and 27," the company said. "Working together with the union, we have enhanced the industry-leading compensation and benefits earned by our associates – importantly protecting healthcare and retirement – while at the same time ensuring the continued viability of our business and the jobs it provides to our 16,500 union associates."

More information regarding the agreement will be provided in the coming weeks, Giant Foods said online.

Now grocery employees are looking at Safeway to do the same.

"With the offer that Safeway has on the table, taking away their retirement security, making their healthcare unaffordable, paying people minimum wage, it makes it not worth it," Wilson said. "People are going to make the choice that even if they have to go without that paycheck it's worth it to get what they deserve."

Organizers delivered poster boards with 6,000 customer signatures to Safeway leaders, according to Wilson. Customers pledged to respect employees striking and boycott Safeway stores until the union has a new deal signed.

RELATED: Over 25,000 Giant and Safeway workers may go on strike. Here's why

RELATED: That 5¢ bag fee you pay in DC, it’s supposed to help clean the Anacostia. Does it?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.