Owner of iconic DC carryout restaurant Horace and Dickies passed away

WASHINGTON — A staple of the D.C. restaurant community has passed away. Richard "Dickie" Shannon was the founder and owner of Horace and Dickies 12th Street Carryout.

In a message to WUSA9, Shannon's family said Dickie served the community for 36 years in DC and Prince George's County, Maryland before he died on Feb. 6.

Many knew Dickie for his fish sandwiches, chicken, shrimp and crab cakes.

While Horace and Dickies 12th Street Carryout closed in March 2020 the family continues to run a restaurant on Allentown Road in Suitland, Maryland.

"Mr. Dickie was an icon in the historic H Street Corridor," said Dickie's wife, Nancy Shannon in a message to WUSA9. "He was loved and will be missed by his family and customers. He will be remembered for all of the lives that he touched in the community."

The Shannon family hopes to share their stories and spotlight Dickie's life and illustrious career promoting Black-owned businesses. Dickie's daughter, Simone Shannon also owns a business in Takoma Park, Maryland

The Shannon family says tributes will be displayed at his restaurant in Suitland Maryland.

