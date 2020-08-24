Park Service approves request for RNC fireworks display at the Washington Monument

The display will happen following President Donald Trump's August 27 address

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service has approved the Republican National Committee’s request to present a fireworks display on the grounds of the Washington Monument on August 27.

The RNC submitted the permit last week, ahead of the Republican National Convention, which begins in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delegates are held an in-person meeting and roll-call vote in the ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center before attention turned to prime-time programming.

The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” according to four Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process but not authorized to discuss it by name. The convention will feature prominently a number of well-known Trump supporters, including members of the Trump family, but also those whom the GOP say are members of the “silent majority” of Americans who have been aided by Trump’s policies. Some have been “silenced” by a “cancel culture” pushed by Democrats, the campaign officials said.

Following the kickoff in Charlotte, the Republican Convention will take place in Washington, D.C.

First lady Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the Rose Garden, Vice President Mike Pence will appear from Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Wednesday