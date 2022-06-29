Process to repair Tidal Basin, West Potomac Park seawalls underway

The renovations will help protect the infamous cherry blossoms and preserve historic monuments.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2021, centered around Earth Day coverage about the threat D.C. cherry blossoms face due to flooding at the Tidal Basin.

Plans for the first phase of a massive proposed project to repair the seawalls and shoreline along the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park has started, according to the National Mall and Memorial Parks.

The home of the nation's iconic cherry blossoms has suffered over the years due to rising sea levels and worn-down infrastructure, even after various repairs. In 2019, the landmark was placed on America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“The seawalls are a critical component to protecting the longevity of our nation’s treasures, such as the Thomas Jefferson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorials,” said National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeff Reinbold. “By incorporating climate resiliency measures into the design of the seawalls, we’ll ensure these special places are protected for generations to come.”

The process to start the long-awaited renovations at the location comes after Great American Outdoors Act funded a $5.7 million contract to begin planning and compliance.

The proposed project would address significant high-priority maintenance and repair needs in the park that were deferred while also improving accessibility and the ability to preserve the iconic memorials and landscapes.

It is anticipated that a design-build contract will be awarded in late summer of 2023 or early 2024, according to a news release.

The reconstruction will include using modern concrete and stone veneer technology on the seawall of the Tidal Basin, as well as part of the West Potomac Park seawall, to increase durability and maintain the historic character.

In addition, the sidewalk on top of the seawall will be replaced and regraded to provide smoother, more accessible connections to other pathways.