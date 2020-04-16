WASHINGTON — Mike Buchanan was once described as the last of the hard-bitten breed of journalists in the television news business of rising stars with blow-dried hair.

Buck, as his former colleagues and friends called him, was an "OG," an original gumshoe reporter.

He began his career in the 1960s, working at newspapers and other stations, even as a news director.

But, his passion was street reporting.

In 1970, he came to work at the "One and Only TV9" to do just that.

Mike had lots of tenacity when it came to his crime beat. And, he gained a reputation for breaking the big stories.

Reporting major news from John Hinckley, Jr. who shot President Ronald Reagan to fugitive William Bradford Bishop for the killing of his wife, mother and three children, and the tarot card left at a murder scene by the Beltway Sniper.

"He was like a bulldog with a story, with the Beltway Sniper killings, police found a tarot card with a message from one of the shooters on it. Mike found out about it. What do you do with that information, well you report it.

Chief Moose, the chief of the Montgomery County Police Department at the time, went ballistic! He said if Buchanan and Channel 9 think they can solve this thing then do it. I remember thinking, that's not a bad idea," former colleague Gordon Peterson said.

WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson said, "He had more sources in the police department than any other reporter old or young."

In 1989, Buchanan made broadcast history, teaming with Andrea Roane to anchor the first 4:00 pm newscast in the DC area.

"When the news director told me my co-anchor was Mike Buchanan, I thought he had lost his mind. Everyone in town thought of Mike as the Joe crime reporter with a dry delivery. But, he was the best thing a co-anchor could be. I learned a lot from him," Roane said.

A few years later, they teamed up to take the helm of the early morning news show.

Andrea Roane said, "He used to say he was crass and I was class, but he was class all the way."

It wasn't only Mike's hard-hitting news reporting that drew viewers in. But, an appreciation for his offbeat sense of humor, and his popular "Mike on the Road," series.

"He loved our community and he loved what he did for our community," former colleague Maureen Bunyan said.

When it came to deadlines, Mike always thought they were a nice suggestion. He always felt a good meal could be had at a 7-Eleven or a Wawa.

And, his desk, some say, would qualify as an archaeological dig.

"His desk was a mess. You could look for something years back and the thing would have coffee stains." said his friend Andrea Roane.

And no matter the company or call letters, Mike exemplified the meaning of true grit, reporting the good, bad and ugly sides of life.

Mike "Buck' Buchanan dedicated more than three decades paving the way for the next generation of journalists.

Yes, he will be missed.

Mick Buchanan is survived by five children and five grandchildren.

