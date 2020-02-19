WASHINGTON — A control tower at Ronald Reagan International Airport was evacuated late Wednesday morning, causing brief delays.

The evacuation of the control tower was prompted after a sprinkler system used to manage fires went off, causing emergency officials at the airport to take action.

Planes both in the sky and on the tarmac waited for the control tower to resume operations after a brief delay from the evacuation.

According to fire and rescue personnel with Reagan, the tower was evacuated within 30 minutes of the original alarm and no present danger existed.

"They assisted in the safe evacuation of air traffic controllers to an alternate site while the alarm investigation continued," they said.

As of 11:30 a.m, flights and departures resumed back to their normal schedules. People were seen filing back into the control tower.

