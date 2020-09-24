Protesters gather in DC, clash with police after grand jury decision over Breonna Taylor's death

A Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

WASHINGTON — Protesters in Washington DC gathered after the ruling that only one of the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would face three charges for wanton endangerment.

WUSA9's Erick Flack confirmed on the scene that a few skirmishes between police and protesters have happened late Wednesday evening in Downtown DC. It is not known if any arrests have been made.

Many people started gathering at the Department of Justice building only a few hours after the announcement early Wednesday afternoon. By 10 p.m. dozens, if not a couple of hundred people, marched in the streets of the District.

Protesters chanted "No justice, no peace," among other rally cry slogans to voice their overwhelming frustrations on the decision.

The #BreonnaTaylor demonstrations are starting to spiral - this is one of a few skirmishes we’ve seen with @DCPoliceDept but tensions are at a boiling point pic.twitter.com/iy7gYRHgP5 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 24, 2020

Group now making its way through NW DC, chanting they will disturb the peace and make people in wealthy neighborhoods “uncomfortable.” Man with a modified bat just smashed window at PNC Bank. pic.twitter.com/0TEq8XSkNR — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 24, 2020

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.

According to our Louisville affiliate WHAS, protests have been very active in Kentucky's capital city since the grand jury decision, and that two police officers have been shot amid the chaos. It is not known though if the two police officers shot is in direct correlation to protests in the city.