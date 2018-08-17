WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - President Donald Trump says he is canceling his plans for now for a military parade through the streets of Washington because the price was "ridiculously high."

On Twitter, Trump blamed local politicians for price gouging, although the projected $92 million cost was largely attributed to Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment and personnel.

The Pentagon said Thursday it couldn't happen this year. Trump tweeted "maybe we will do something next year when the cost comes WAY DOWN."

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, says the military and the White House "have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Trump's comments on Twitter with the following tweet.

Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad). https://t.co/vqC3d8FLqx — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) August 17, 2018

