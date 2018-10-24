WASHINGTON -- A possible explosive device was sent to former President Barack Obama's home in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. early Wednesday morning.

Secret Service said that they intercepted possible explosive devices addressed to both Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Former President Obama and his family live in the Kalorama neighborhood, which is located in Northwest D.C. The area includes both Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama. A police presence and barricades are visible in the area, which is not uncommon for that neighborhood.

Photos: President Obama's new home in Kalorama

Obama did not receive the package due to screening procedures, according to the Secret Service. The devices were found late overnight into Wednesday.

RELATED: Secret Service: Suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

A criminal investigation is ongoing. According to the AP, officials say investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros in Bedford, N.Y.

The devices were sent just weeks after suspicious envelopes were intercepted President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

Secret Service released the following statement:

“The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

A DC postal inspector won’t comment specifically on the Obama/Clinton threat but told me they do have a Dangerous Mail Investigation Program that involves x-ray machines to help raise red flags. Can’t say where or how it’s used for security purposes. They are w/police @wusa9 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

© 2018 WUSA