WASHINGTON -- According to the DC police department, the number one goal is to keep nationalists and counter protestors away from one another on Sunday, even though both have permits for Lafayette Park.

The neo-Nazi and white supremacy group, Unite the Right, and counter protest group, A.N.S.W.E.R Coalition or Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, both have been issued final permits by the National Parks Service for Sunday evening.

The white nationalists have been permitted to demonstrate in the Southwest corner of Lafayette Park. A.N.S.W.E.R Coalition has been approved to rally in the North part of the park.

RELATED: DC on high alert for violence as the city prepares for 'Unite the Right' rally

"Our number one goal is to keep them separated," said DC Police Chief Peter Newsham.

One year ago in Charlottesville, protests turned violent when protestors and counter protestors clashed. One woman was killed.

Chief Newsham said that is why officials will keep the two groups completely separated, but didn't say how.

"We usually don't speak about those because we do not want anyone who comes here to have the opportunity to think ahead," said Newsham.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the city's Emergency Operations Center, giving law enforcement groups the green light to deploy any and all of the resources needed to keep the city safe.

RELATED: 'Unite the Right' comes to DC 1 year after rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

DC police have also put a rule into place:no guns are allowed near the protest area, even if you have a permit.

At a press conference on Thursday held at Adas Israel Synagogue, Mayor Bowser joined by interfaith leader said instead of focusing on Unite the Right, the city wants to Unite the Love.

"Whether they are spewing hatred or racism online or on the nation's capitol, let us speak in one voice, they are wrong," said Bowser.

© 2018 WUSA