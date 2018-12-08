WASHINGTON -- Unite the Right rally participants said other members were "scared" to attend the rally in D.C., making the group of about 30 vastly outnumbered by the thousands of counter-protesters surrounding the area.

In an approved permit for the rally at Lafayette Square on Sunday, Jason Kessler, the organizer of the rally, estimated that 400 people would be in attendance, including former KKK Grand Dragon David Duke.

Duke was among several hundred projected participants who did not show at the controversial DC rally.

Unite the Right 2 rally in DC
DC Police form a protective phalanx around participants in the Unite the Right rally as they exit the Foggy Bottom Metro station and march toward the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: DC Metro Police form a protective phalanx around participants in the white supremacist Unite the Right rally as they march to White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: DC Metro Police form a protective phalanx around participants in the white supremacist Unite the Right rally as they march toward the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters march from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park before the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters watch as white supremacists arrive to the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Jason Kessler (C), who organized the rally, speaks as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters wait for white supremacists to arrive to Lafayette Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters march from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Park before the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: White supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups, gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year&Otilde;s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Jason Kessler, who organized the rally, speaks as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups, speaks during the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: White supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups, gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year&Otilde;s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters dance on H Street Northwest outside of Lafayette Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter-protest groups gather near a white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year&Otilde;s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters dance on H Street Northwest outside of Lafayette Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter-protest groups gather near a white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year&Otilde;s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc rally on the east side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc burn a Confederate battle flag on the east of Lafayette Square where the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc burn a Confederate battle flag on the east of Lafayette Square where the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc rally on the east side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc burn a Confederate battle flag on the east of Lafayette Square where the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Counter protesters at Lafayette Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the 'white civil rights' rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Agents and unifored officers from the U.S. Secret Service clash with members of the Blac Bloc on the east side of the White House on the periphery of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Agents and unifored officers from the U.S. Secret Service clash with members of the Blac Bloc on the east side of the White House on the periphery of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Agents from the U.S. Secret Service clash with members of the Blac Bloc on the east side of the White House on the periphery of the white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jason Kessler (C), who organized the rally, speaks as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park August 12, 2018.
Counter-protest groups gather near a white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A protester attends a white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Counter-protest groups gather near a white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Jason Kessler (C), who organized the rally, speaks as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Jason Kessler (C), who organized the rally, speaks as white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park August 12, 2018. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
DC Metro Police form a protective phalanx around participants in the white supremacist Unite the Right rally as they march to White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mounted police stand guard before white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: Police officers stand guard in front of the White House before white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Counter protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax &Ntilde; GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year&Otilde;s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: A "White Lives Matter" supporter and his fellow white supremacists gather outside the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station before traveling by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: A man wears a "TRUMP" hat as he and his fellow white white supremacists walk toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last years deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Fairfax County Police escort white supremacists as they walk toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It was no more evident how outnumbered they were than when they arrived at the Foggy Bottom station where they were met by a large presence of counter-protesters who held flags, yelled obscenities and made it clear the attendees were not welcome in D.C.

As Unite the Right members marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to Lafayette Square, they were surrounded by hundreds of counter-protesters who lined the streets on each side.

When Unite the Right rally participants arrived in Lafayette Square, counter-protesters and rally attendees stood across from each other, hundreds of counter-protests on one side and a handful of rally participants on the other.

Counter-protesters yelled "go home" and "you're not welcome here." The crowd could also be heard yelling "fight back, fight back! No fascists, no KKK."

Despite high tensions between the groups, DC police separated the two without incident.

Counter-protesters threw eggs, set off smoke bombs and launched fireworks, but no injuries were reported.

Faces of DC counter-protesters standing up against hate
Counter-protesters waiting for white nationalists at Foggy Bottom-GWU station.
Many taking part in #ShutItDownDC say they are here to rally for love.
These two from Maryland say they are proud to be a part of this demonstration.
Amelie from Silver Spring, Maryland is here "to fight racism."
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. "The bumper stickers are no longer enough"
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. &ldquo;The bumper stickers are no longer enough&rdquo;
Susan from DC says "if they are here to rally for hate, we are here to rally for love."
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally to be held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia
"Ian" and "Sam" from the Baltimore area are at the Unite the Right counter-protest because " it's important not to allow white supremacists and fascists take the streets unchallenged."
This is Jonathan from DC. He's already had a few dozen takers. Said he wants to bring positivity to this divisive day.
Karl and Meagan from Chapel Hill, NC came here to "keep up the family tradition of fighting the Nazis since 1941 and making sure we don't make the same mistakes."
Rebecca from DC felt compelled to be here to "stand up and say this is not except a bowl to have white supremacist in our city and our country.
Meet Serena of DC, Who is here because she's "deeply disturbed by the rise of hate groups and Nazi-white supremacist actions especially since the Trump election."
Counter Protestors with Shut it Down DC speak out against the Unite the Right rally
Counter Protestors speak out against the Unite the Right rally
The Kratovil-Lavelle family from Kent Island, Maryland. Mom Connie gave me permission to use the family's name. Said she's "proud to be an American and we need to take back patriotism."
Alan of Springfield, Virginia says he's here to demonstrate against anti-Semitism, homophobia, and anyone who is anti-immigrant.
Anne from DC Is here "for Heather (Heyer) and against hate."
Alka of DC message during Unite the Right counter-protests in D.C.
