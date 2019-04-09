WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another one is injured after they were shot in Northeast D.C. late Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Division Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, they learned two men had been shot. Police said one of the men died and the other is being treated at a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

RELATED: Teen shot multiple times in Southeast DC

No suspect information has been given at this time.

The north and southbound lanes of 900 block Division Avenue are expected to be closed through the morning rush.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

RELATED: Man shot to death at Glenarden Community Center

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.