Officers killed in the line of duty to be honored with a candlelight vigil on the National Mall

The annual vigil is part of National Police Week events that take place every May.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Thousands of local, state and federal law enforcement officers are expected to gather Saturday night with families whose loved ones died in the line of duty to honor them in an annual candlelight vigil.

Editor's Note: The video above is from last year's vigil.

Every year, names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Those names are read out loud to memorialize their sacrifice.

This will be the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall.

All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to join the vigil held on the mall between 7th and 4th Streets.

Officials say general admission is behind the secured seating area, reserved for survivors who have previously registered through COPS. All others will be welcome to stand in the general admission area.

May 9-15 is National Police Week. There are events being held across the District throughout the weekend.

RELATED: