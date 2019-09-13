WASHINGTON — A suspect was shot by D.C. police after he fired his gun multiple times at officers in the District late Thursday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 51st and F Streets the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they saw 32-year-old Dennis Byrd of Southeast firing a handgun.

The officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon multiple times. Police said Byrd began firing at the officers. That's when officers shot at Byrd. They took care of the suspect until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Byrd is expected to be OK.

He is being charged with assault on a police officer while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

Police recovered the gun from the scene.

No pedestrians or officers were injured during this incident. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which follows D.C. police policy.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

