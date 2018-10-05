WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- An off-duty police officer shot a man in NE DC on Wednesday night. The man later died at the hospital.

According to Chief Newsham, the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of 15th St. NE. The officer is with investigators, the chief said.

The victim was an adult male in his 20s, according to police. Multiple officers arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots.

There is a look out for two adult men last seen fleeing towards the 700 block of Montana Avenue, NE.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chief Newsham provides update to 15th NE shooting. https://t.co/PHV9xRBIGM — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 10, 2018

