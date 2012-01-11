Following turkey attacks, parts of Anacostia Riverwalk Trail to get mile markers to enhance visitor safety

NPS will start installing the mile markers along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail starting June 7, and parts of the trail will be temporarily closed through June 23.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did in April related to the Anacostia Riverwalk.

Months after reports of a wild turkey terrorizing walkers, cyclists and runners on D.C.'s Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, the National Park Service (NPS) is installing mile markers along the trail to enhance visitor safety.

The NPS was made aware of the turkey and posted signs warning people to keep their distance. The organization intends to provide additional safety for its visitors by installing mile makers on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.

These mile markers will allow visitors to describe their location to rescue personnel or law enforcement in the case of an emergency.

"It is our hope that adding the mile markers to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail will enhance recreation on the trail and increase visitor confidence in their ability to report emergencies," said Tara Morrison, National Capital Parks-East superintendent.

The NPS plans to begin installing the mile markers along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail on June 7.

Six segments of the trail will close temporarily for at least one day during the installation, but the closure might extend depending on the project's progress and severe weather.

The closure dates of the trail are as follows:

June 7 & 8, Mile marker 4.3-5.1

June 9 & 10, Mile marker 5.1-6.5

June 13 & 14, Mile marker 6.5-7.5

June 15 & 16, Mile marker 7.5-8.3

June 17 & 21, Mile marker 9.1-9.9

June 22 & 23, Mile marker 11.1-12.5