WASHINGTON -- A new food hall is in the works for a neighborhood east of the Anacostia River.

The Neighborhood Development Company plans to build "Benning Market" on the 3400 block of Benning Road Northeast in DC's River Terrace Neighborhood.

The proposed 13,700 square foot property would be somewhat similar to Union Market. It would include 6,800 square feet of ground floor retail with a focus on food-related businesses. The project would also have 4,400 square feet of mezzanine space.

A vacant building currently sits where Benning Market will be built.

NDC told WUSA9 the building could be demolished as early as December with construction on the market to follow by January 2019. NDC said it expects the project to be completed by the summer.

Developers are using the crowdfunding website "Small Change" to help pay for the project. As of Thursday, the project had raised $191,000.

River Terrace resident Delores Broxton said she is excited to see the market come to her neighborhood.

"That's wonderful," she said "We need that. (Food options) are not around here. We've got to walk so far."

NDC CEO Adrian Washington said his company has met extensively with residents in the neighborhood about the project.

WUSA9 asked some residents if they are worried it could result in gentrification, but locals like DC resident James Latney said that is not a major concern.

"If you pay your bills, it's an advantage to the neighborhood," he said. "Higher rents just mean you're upping the property values of yours."

