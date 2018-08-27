WASHINGTON -- A portrait was unveiled at The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery of the late Senator John McCain III to recognize his life and legacy.

The portrait will hang in the museum’s in Memoriam space on the first floor. It was taken by Steve Pyke in 2005. At that time, Pyke was a staff photographer for the New York Times, according to a release from the museum.

McCain passed away Saturday after battling brain cancer, according to a statement from his office. He was 81. McCain was with his wife Cindy and their family when he passed in the afternoon.

"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," said Cindy McCain in a tweet. "He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best."

After his diagnosis in July of 2017, McCain continued serving as a senator for Arizona. It was announced on Aug. 24 that after battling brain cancer for more than a year, McCain would be ending medical treatment.

A politician, servicemember, husband and father, McCain was known for his strength of character and service to the U.S.

