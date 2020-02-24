WASHINGTON — Calling all children big and small, there is a new museum in town and it is jam-packed with just the right amount of imagination and exploration to excite any youngster.

It's the National Children's Museum in D.C. and it is officially open as of Feb. 24 from 9:30 to 4:30 am.

And the best part, it's the perfect place to spark a child's curiosity and creativity.

The new museum is located on 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and sits adjacent to the Ronald Reagan Building.

The place features several exhibits tailored at taking your child's mind to the next level. There's the Dream Machine, which allows kids to climb up to the clouds and slide down a huge slide that is also wheelchair accessible.

Then there's the Innovation Sandbox that gives kids a peek into the digital and virtual experience as they explore the different climates in the Weather Worlds. And we can't forget about the Art +Tech, Data Science Alley, Engineering Games, Little Movers, and many exhibits!

Last but not least, there's a Playzone available for all visitors to enjoy an indoor/outdoor space near the main entrance of the museum.

The museum was built to connect with all kids and includes wheelchair accessibility, a mother's room with stroller parking, quiet rooms for sensory-friendly kids, open captioning with audio for every video, and upon request you can get a personalized verbal description and sighted guide for guests who are blind.

Admission is just $10.95 for adults and children over one years old. If you join as a member you can get free entry all year-round. To buy tickets, click here.

Pop-ups and family workshops are also expected to be apart of the experience. Those dates are coming soon.

For more information on the National Children's Museum, click here.

RELATED: 'DC is go-go. Go-go is DC' | Mayor Muriel Bowser makes go-go the offical music of the city

RELATED: Momentum builds in Washington, Congress to have museum dedicated to American women's history

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.