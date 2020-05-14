MPD officer hit by Metrobus suffers significant injuries

WASHINGTON — An MPD officer suffered significant injuries after they were hit by a Metrobus Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Rd. NE. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity of the officer has not yet been released and the condition of the officer is not yet known.
Roads were closed in the area Wednesday night, but have since reopened.
MPD is handling the investigation and additional details were not immediately available early Thursday.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more information was expected to be released Thursday.