Minnesota Congresswoman assaulted in elevator of her DC apartment building

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Minnesota Congresswoman was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the assault happened just after 7 a.m. on H Street in Northeast.

Investigators say Rep. Angie Craig spotted the suspect in the lobby area of her apartment. The report describes the man's behavior as erratic, "as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance."

Police claim Craig told the suspect "good morning" as she entered the elevator to go to her apartment. The suspect allegedly joined Craig in the elevator and began to randomly do push-ups.

During the elevator ride, the suspect reportedly punched Craig on the chin and later grabbed her neck.

Police say the Congresswoman was able to defend herself, throwing hot coffee at the suspect before escaping.

After she escaped, Craig called 9-1-1. Officers canvased the basement-level parking lot but did not find the suspect.

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

Rep. Angie Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe released a statement following the attack, saying the Congresswoman suffered bruising but is otherwise okay.

“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," Craig's statement reads.

There does not appear to be any evidence that the attack was politically motivated at this time, according to Coe.

MPD does not have any suspect description available at this time.