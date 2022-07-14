Dozens of migrants said to be from Texas arrive on bus at Union Station in DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending migrants from the U.S. border to the nation's capital back in April.

WASHINGTON — Migrants sent from Texas are still arriving in D.C. months after the state's governor followed through on a promise to send those who crossed U.S. border illegally to the nation's capital.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) first announced on April 6 that the state would send people crossing the U.S. border from Mexico to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Abbott’s announcement came as he voiced opposition to President Joe Biden lifting Title 42, the public health policy the Trump administration started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows the government to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers who come to the U.S. from countries where an infectious disease -- like COVID-19 -- is present.

Now, months after Abbott made the announcement that many felt was more theatrical than literal, migrants continue to arrive by bus at D.C.'s Union Station. WUSA9's John Henry was there when a bus volunteers said was carrying migrants from Texas arrived around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Volunteers with nonprofit organizations like SAMU First Response and the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) have been working with the arriving migrants since they first began arriving in April. CARECEN was there Thursday morning offering assistance, according to a volunteer WUSA9 spoke with at the scene.

When the discussion of bussing migrants to D.C. first began in April, CARECEN Executive Director Abel Nunez said the District would be ready.

"We do have a high population of Central Americans in the DMV so if [Gov. Abbott] wants to give them a free ticket to come to this area, so be it," he said following Abbott's April 6 announcement. "It is one cost those immigrants won’t have to bear.”

CARECEN, which is located in Columbia Heights and was formed around 40 years ago, features an immigration legal clinic that helps people who are undocumented through the temporary protective status and green card renewal process.

SAMU First Response operates a shelter for arriving migrants in Montgomery County and has a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to help. The grant is enough to help about 2,000 migrants a week, but the number of those in need of help is climbing as busses have continued to arrive over the last three months.