'Our power is in peace' | Mayor Bowser responds to President Trump's criticism of protest response

The president tweeted his thanks to the Secret Service for handling the protests, and said Bowser "wouldn't let the DC Police get involved."

WASHINGTON — Demonstrators marched through D.C. for hours Friday evening, continuing into early Saturday, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died Monday after being held down under the knee of a police officer. The White House was put on lockdown for a little over an hour Friday night after a crowd of several hundred formed in Lafayette Square.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to address the protests, thanking the Secret Service and criticizing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who, according to the president, would not allow D.C. police to get involved with protecting the White House.

"On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved," Trump tweeted. "'Not their job.' Nice!"

Bowser responded to the president's tweets emphasizing that D.C. police "will always protect D.C. and all who are in it."

"My police department will always protect DC and all who are in it whether I agree with them (such as those exercising their First Amendment Right) or those I don’t (namely, @realdonaldtrump)," the mayor tweeted. "While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man."

Bowser called for peace and restraint amidst the unrest that has unfurled across the country since Floyd's death Monday.

"I call upon our city and our nation to exercise great restraint even while this President continues to try to divide us," the mayor continued. "Our power is in peace, in our voices and ultimately at the ballot box in November."

She ended her Twitter thread with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.