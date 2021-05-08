Max Scherzer sponsoring pet adoption fees at Humane Rescue Alliance

Max and his wife Erica are funding adoption fees until August 10th as a thank you to the DC community.

WASHINGTON — All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife Erica are funding the adoption fees for every animal adopted from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance until August 10.

The seven-day adoption event is the Scherzers' way of thanking Washington Nationals fans for seven years as part of the D.C. community.

Humane Rescue Alliance said their generosity is coming at just the right time, since the center and foster homes are at capacity with cats, dogs, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and birds in need of loving homes.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor our time in Washington, DC, than by sponsoring adoption fees at the Humane Rescue Alliance so even more families can benefit from the love and joy of rescue animals – a feeling we personally experience every day through our own adopted animals,” said Erica and Max Scherzer in a release. “While our time in the District is coming to an end, we are grateful to Nationals’ fans and the entire community for welcoming us. Whether near or far, we will remain steadfast supporters of HRA.”

The Scherzers are long-time supporters of the Humane Rescue Alliance. In 2020, Max and Erica lent a hand to promote pet preparedness and safety in the wake of the coronavirus through a public service announcement campaign. During the 2019 season, the Scherzers co-hosted a “Pitching in for Rescue Animals” pledge-it campaign with HRA in which animal and baseball lovers pledged donations for every strikeout Max recorded during the regular season. Max and Erica matched every single pledge, doubling the effort to help pitch in for rescue animals. Max recorded 243 strikeouts, and the campaign earned $27,873 bringing the total donation to more than $55,000.

“This amazing gift is emblematic of the community building that the Scherzers have invested in since arriving in D.C. seven years ago. Their own pets are an integral part of their lives; as long time animal lovers and advocates, both Max and Erica appreciate how animals bring love and laughter to a home – never more so than during the last year. Through this gift, they are making it possible for more Washingtonians to expand their families and experience even more joy. It is a fitting legacy of kindness, generosity and compassion," said Lisa LaFontaine, president and CEO of Humane Rescue Alliance.