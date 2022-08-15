High alert: Law enforcement sees growing threats after Mar-A-Lago raid

Over the weekend, the FBI and Homeland Security sent out a joint memo warning of violence against federal officers.

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend fences and barriers went up around FBI headquarters in downtown D.C. It is the latest physical reminder of the growing threats against law enforcement.

FBI and Homeland Security sent out a joint memo. The memo warns law enforcement across the country of potential threats against them.

The memo said at least one social media post had "...a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters." Other posts call for "civil war" and "armed rebellion."

These new threats follow the search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago. The memo goes to warn, "...the FBI and DHS have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search..."

Sunday morning on Face The Nation, Pennsylvania Congressman Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, explained how the seriousness of the threats has grown and targeted individual agents.

"I myself have been notified by the bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of these same people,” Fitzpatrick said.

At least one of the online posts names two FBI agents who searched Former President Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.

The memo goes on to point out how the online posts have moved to real world threats.

It cited last Thursday’s attempt on the FBI’s Cincinnati field office. In that incident an armed suspect failed to breach the facility. Then led authorities on a pursuit and prolonged standoff that ultimately ended in his death.