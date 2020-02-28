WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being shot near the front steps of Bennett Career Institute, a Northeast, D.C. beauty school, on Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 8:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Monroe Street Northeast after the man was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, police said.

The man was walking on the block when a man approached him and fired a gun at him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The man has not been identified, but police officials said he is in his 20s.

"It didn't appear to be random. It looked like the suspect, in this case, targeted the victim for some reason which we don't know," D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene towards 8th Street, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slender build and a mustache. They said he was wearing a red jacket with dark clothing underneath with multi-color hair described as red and pink.

It is unknown if the victim was a student at the beauty school, police said.

At this time, the Monroe Street block is shut down during the investigation. Nearby schools in the area were not impacted by the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact authorities.

This shooting comes days after D.C. experienced a violent weekend. According to D.C. police, there were a total of seven shootings across the District over the weekend. In six of these, someone was hit by bullets.

MPD said they are continuing to investigate the shootings that happened over the weekend.

So far this year, there have been 26 homicides in D.C. This time last year, there were only 23.

