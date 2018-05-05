Police have identified the victim involved in a dirt bike crash in NE DC on Friday.

The accident happened around 1:49 p.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Fitch Place.

Authorities said Jeffrey Wayne Price, 22, was traveling at a high speed on the wrong side of the road on Division Avenue and crashed into a police cruiser.

Price was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The accident investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

© 2018 WUSA