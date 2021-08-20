Nerves frayed on Capitol Hill after bomb scare

The Capitol was brought to a standstill for the third time this year.

WASHINGTON — For the third time this year the Capitol was brought to a standstill Thursday. The crime scene outside the Library of Congress has been cleared, but the investigation isn't over.

Law enforcement said a man claiming to have a bomb held the heart of the Hill hostage. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina pulled up in his truck around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, streaming his bomb threat on Facebook.

He addressed President Joe Biden and said he held a detonator. Police ultimately found no bomb, but said possible bomb-making materials were found.

The standoff lasted five hours, eventually Roseberry surrendered.

For those in the area, feelings of fear were slow to dissipate.

"This place just opened back up," said Kevin Nasadoski, who was visiting at the time. "I'm getting chills thinking about it when I was explaining it to my kids. I mean, they don't know that stuff. And six, eight months ago, this place was under siege."

Neighbor Sharmila Choudhury said the peaceful ending felt like a weight lifted from her chest.

"I'm relieved, absolutely. And I have great faith in the Capitol Police," she said.

Nearly eight months after the insurrection, those on the Hill asked when the anger will end, and what this all served.

"What purpose is that going to do? Life's still going to goo on. Daily routines are still going to happen," Nasadoski said.

Choudhury said the threat was a reminder.

"We've always been on alert on the Hill. But this is just another reminder that this can happen any day," she said.