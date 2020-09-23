What you need to know to see Justice Ginsburg lying in repose at the Supreme Court

Families began to scout spots on the sidewalk of East Capitol Street late Tuesday, as police installed barriers and crowd control fencing before visitors head down

WASHINGTON — The line for public viewing will form on the south side of the U.S. Supreme Court early Wednesday morning, as mourners queue for a chance to see the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in repose.

Families began to scout spots on the sidewalk of East Capitol Street late Tuesday, as police installed barriers and crowd control fencing for the start of two days of mourning at the Court.

“Former law clerks to Justice Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives,” said Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg in a statement.

“Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. The Justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been lent to the Court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony.”

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Before 9:30 a.m., the casket containing the remains of Justice Ginsburg arrives at the Court. A memorial service attended by the justices, friends and family takes place inside the Great Hall. The service is closed to the public.

11 a.m., the casket is moved outside, underneath the portico of the Court. Members of the public will then be allowed to proceed from the line on East Capitol Street to the Court plaza.

10 p.m., public viewing concludes for Wednesday.

Thursday, September 24, 2020