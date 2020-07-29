Double rainbow appears over US Capitol as Rep. John Lewis lies in state one last evening

The late congressman has laid in state since Monday at the U.S. Capitol building, and storms through the area brought peaceful skies Tuesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Rep. John Lewis will travel back to Alabama to be buried Thursday, and a double rainbow appeared above the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday as the "conscious of Congress" laid in rest one final night.

Storms in Washington during the late afternoon made for peaceful skies in the evening.

WUSA9's Mike Valerio took a picture of the rainbows that seemed to be gracefully placed over the building where the late congressman Lewis served for over three decades.

Thousands of people have gone to pay respects to Lewis, a former civil rights leader who became a politician in his later life, representing the greater Atlanta, Georgia, a community in the House of Representatives.

There’s an EPIC double rainbow over the US Capitol and #JohnLewis right now, as he lies in state for 2 more hours... @WUSA9 @CBSNews @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/YQBylLHDZI — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 29, 2020

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

After services in Troy, Alabama and a processional to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma over the weekend, the late congressman landed at Joint Base Andrews Monday morning, where his casket was saluted by the military honor guard.

Lewis' casket was escorted up the East Front Steps of the Capitol by a military honor guard before being placed in the center of the Capitol Rotunda for an invite-only ceremony attended by lawmakers and family.

After two days of observances in D.C., Lewis's procession will travel to Georgia Wednesday morning. He will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol starting Wednesday, before he is buried on Thursday.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about Lewis' lasting legacy.