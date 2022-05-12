Jobs being offered for SITW Festival in DC

Mayor Bowser alongside the Department of Employment Services released a statement encouraging residents to apply for festival jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on 26, 2022.

On Thursday, Mayor Bowser alongside the Department of Employment Services came out with a press release encouraging D.C. residents to apply for jobs for the Something in the Water Festival. The festival is scheduled to be held in D.C. for the Juneteenth weekend.

The release states that people are needed to assist with setting up the event and working on the logistics of the three-day festival. Furthermore, the officials say that "work will be available in all shifts (24 hours) leading up to the event and shortly thereafter."

A list of available positions and information about pay rates can be found on the Department of Employment Services website.

#DCisOPEN, and we’re hiring residents for the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival coming to the District this Juneteenth Weekend on Independence Avenue!



Learn more and apply today! ⬇️https://t.co/ZYCgR4qAc1 https://t.co/B1hFgNfFB7 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 12, 2022

In late April Pharrell and Mayor Bowser announced that Something in the Water was coming to D.C. in June. The festival is set to take place from June 17-19 on Independence Ave. in Southwest, D.C.

Festival passes went on sale on April 30, however, some had the opportunity to purchase tickets before the official release date such as past festival-goers, Virginia residents and D.C. residents.

Currently, Tier 1 and Tier 2 festival passes are sold out on the Something in the Water website.