Another bomb threat reported at Howard University

This threat, targeting East and West Towers, is the second such threat this week.

WASHINGTON — A second bomb threat in a week at Howard University has triggered an investigation and evacuations.

The Howard University Department of Public Safety was alerted to the threat by the Metropolitan Police Department around 2:30 a.m. The threat was targeting the East and West Towers on Howard's campus.

Lt. Curtis Miller, a watch commander with MPD's Third District said both the towers were evacuated around 2:28 a.m. Friday.

Police and university officials conducted a sweep of both towers with K-9 units. Preliminary information suggests that investigators have leads on the location of the originating call.

The university says they have been in contact with federal officials assigned to the investigation of similar threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in February.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick was briefed on the situation and was on campus early Friday to observe the investigation and meet with personnel and students impacted.

The all-clear was given around 5:30 a.m. and students were allowed back into the evacuated buildings. No devices were found.

"We appreciate the support of the MPD and members of the bomb unit and HU community members in following evacuation orders and sharing accurate information with peers and in social spaces," the Howard University Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.

This is the second bomb threat in a week targeting Howard University.

One student we spoke to on campus told us how she felt following the threat Friday.

"It's a little scary because it keeps happening. It's weird," the student said.