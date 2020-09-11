If you're traveling to DC you need to take a COVID-19 test. Here's the District's updated travel advisory

WASHINGTON — Starting Monday, if you are traveling to Washington D.C., you need to take a coronavirus test at least three days before coming to the city, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.
Travelers making their way to the District need to test negative for COVID-19 before visiting D.C. And if the person is staying in the city for more than three days, they are advised to get retested with three to five days of arrival.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they are advised not to travel to the District, officials said.
Also, visitors who plan to visit D.C. are advised to not travel to the city if they have been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus.
Residents of D.C. who have traveled outside of the region, excluding Maryland, Virginia and low-risk states, are asked to limit daily activities upon return to the District. They must also either self-quarantine for 14 days or take a COVID-19 test within three to five days of arrival, officials said.
The travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. The order does not apply to Virginia, Maryland, Vermont and Hawaii.
Here's the list of high-risk states below (last updated on Nov. 2)
High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, D.C. Health Department said.
An updated list will be released every two weeks on the city's health department website.
